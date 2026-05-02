Bboy Lyricx Claims Three Awards as Ghana Breaking Sweeps GHADI Night

Bboy Lyricx, the Accra-born breaker widely recognised as a pioneer of Afrobreak and founder of the Africa Breaking Academy, claimed three individual honours at the 2026 Ghana Dance Industry (GHADI) Awards, with the Breaking Federation of Ghana accounting for four wins across the night in one of the most significant hauls in the ceremony’s history.

The GHADI Awards, organised by Dancetera and now in its third edition, celebrate talent, impact, and contribution across Ghana’s dance industry. This year’s ceremony saw the breaking community emerge as its biggest collective winner.

Lyricx, whose full name is Nana Tuffour Okai, received the Dance Merit Award for Dance for Development in Africa, an honorary recognition for artists who use dance as a vehicle for social change and youth empowerment. He was also named Dance Ambassador of the Year, an award that reflects his representation of African breaking culture on continental and international stages. A third honour, Roots of the Culture, recognised his Africa Breaking Academy as an institution investing in the next generation of African breakers.

The fourth win of the night for the breaking community came through Bgirl Tris Naomi, who claimed Best Dance Athlete of the Year. Naomi, the first female member of the Africa Breaking Academy, has previously represented Ghana at African continental breaking competitions, winning medals for the country.

The sweep at the GHADI Awards comes as breaking continues to build institutional recognition following its debut at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. For Ghana’s breaking community, the recognition signals that the work of building the culture from grassroots level, through academies, national federation structures, and continental competition, is earning formal acknowledgment within the country’s wider dance industry.