Izwe Savings Profit Soars 299% in First Quarter Despite Revenue Dip

Izwe Savings and Loans PLC has reported a profit after tax of GH¢989,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2026, a 299 percent increase over the GH¢248,000 recorded in the same period of 2025, according to unaudited results filed with the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE).

The result builds on the company’s return to meaningful profitability in its 2025 full-year results, which showed a profit after tax of GH¢6.1 million, and extends that momentum into the new financial year despite a contraction in total revenue.

Revenue for the quarter fell 22 percent to GH¢39.581 million from GH¢51.065 million in Q1 2025, reflecting a reduction in both the loan book and income generated from it. Net interest income declined 11 percent to GH¢14.320 million from GH¢16.111 million. The improvement in profitability despite lower revenue was driven by a significant reduction in credit loss expenses and tighter control of administrative and operating costs, which fell to GH¢13.810 million from GH¢15.909 million in the comparable period.

Net loans and advances to customers stood at GH¢347.564 million at quarter end, down 13 percent from GH¢398.016 million at the close of Q1 2025, consistent with management’s stated strategy of prioritising asset quality over volume growth. Total assets contracted to GH¢470.851 million from GH¢563.898 million in the same period last year.

Despite the balance sheet reduction, total shareholders’ equity grew 10 percent to GH¢74.563 million from GH¢67.945 million, reflecting the accumulation of retained earnings over consecutive profitable periods. Earnings per share for the quarter reached GH¢0.49, compared to GH¢0.12 in Q1 2025, based on 2.02 billion shares in issue.

Deposits from customers stood at GH¢281.528 million, compared to GH¢330.867 million a year earlier. Debt securities outstanding totalled GH¢75 million at quarter end, after GH¢25 million in repayments during the period reduced the balance from GH¢100 million at January 1, 2026.

The results were signed by Managing Director Raymond K. Bismarck and Director Carole Ramella and compiled in line with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), with accounting policies applied consistently with the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Izwe Savings and Loans PLC is licensed by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) as a Non-Bank Financial Institution and listed on the GSE. Its majority shareholder, African Micro-Finance Equities, holds 89 percent of the company’s equity, with Izwe Africa Holdings as the ultimate parent group.