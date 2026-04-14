IMF Warns Central Banks to Stand Ready for Rate Hikes as War Shock Bites

The International Monetary Fund (International Monetary Fund) has opened its 2026 Spring Meetings in Washington with a stark warning that central banks worldwide must be prepared to raise interest rates if the ongoing Middle East conflict drives inflation expectations dangerously higher.

The 2026 Spring Meetings, running from April 13 to 18 at the IMF and World Bank Group headquarters in Washington, DC, bring together finance ministers, central bank governors, and development leaders to assess the state of the global economy.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, in a curtain-raiser address on April 9, described the conflict’s economic fallout as a supply shock that is large, global, and asymmetric. Brent crude jumped from $72 per barrel on the eve of hostilities to a peak of $120, while the world’s daily oil flow was cut by roughly 13 percent and liquefied natural gas flows fell by about 20 percent.

On monetary policy, Georgieva set out a conditional but firm position. She said central banks should be ready to hike rates to avoid an inflationary spiral if oil price shocks persist, but cautioned that premature tightening may hurt growth. “Be watchful, concentrate on conditions, because if you tighten prematurely and unnecessarily, you’re throwing cold water on growth,” she said.

For the scenario in which inflation expectations threaten to break anchor, Georgieva’s guidance was direct: central banks should step in firmly with rate hikes, while fiscal support should remain targeted and temporary. She acknowledged that rate hikes would further dampen growth.

The IMF Chief also warned that transport disruptions caused by the conflict had pushed at least 45 million additional people into food insecurity, taking the total number facing hunger globally to over 360 million.

On fiscal policy, Georgieva urged all countries to reject export controls, price controls, and other go-it-alone measures that risked amplifying global disruption rather than containing it, and called for a balance between monetary and fiscal policies given that benchmark yield curves are already rising and debt service costs are climbing.

The World Bank’s projections added weight to the alarm. World Bank President Ajay Banga told Reuters that global growth could be lowered by 0.3 to 0.4 percentage points in a baseline scenario with an early end to the war, and by as much as 1 percentage point if the conflict endures. Inflation in emerging markets and developing economies is now forecast to hit 4.9 percent in 2026, up from a previous estimate of 3 percent, with an extreme scenario pushing it to 6.7 percent.

Ghana is represented at the meetings by a high-level delegation. Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson is leading the group, joined by Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama and senior officials from the Ministry of Finance, with engagements including bilateral discussions with IMF and World Bank management, investor briefings, and a sovereign debt roundtable.

Georgieva called on all countries to navigate what she described as the “fog of uncertainty,” and appealed for lasting peace in the Middle East and across the world.