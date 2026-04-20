IMF Cuts 2026 Global Growth Outlook as Middle East War Bites

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has slashed its global growth forecast for 2026, projecting expansion of just 3.1 percent this year as the war in the Middle East reshapes the economic outlook and drives inflation higher across the world.

Released on April 14 as part of the Fund’s World Economic Outlook (WEO) for the Spring 2026 Meetings in Washington, the report marks a sharp downgrade from the 3.3 percent growth trajectory the global economy was tracking before the conflict erupted. The revision marks a deceleration from the estimated 3.4 percent growth achieved in 2025.

IMF Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said the war had halted what had been a steady upward trajectory, with inflation now projected to climb to 4.4 percent, which he described as a sharp departure from the previous trend.

The Fund presented three scenarios. Under its reference forecast, which assumes a short-lived conflict and a moderate 19 percent rise in energy prices, global growth falls to 3.1 percent and headline inflation rises to 4.4 percent. Under an adverse scenario involving further disruption, growth falls to 2.5 percent and inflation climbs to 5.4 percent. In the most severe scenario, where energy supply disruptions extend into next year, global growth drops to 2 percent and inflation exceeds 6 percent.

Downside risks dominate the outlook, with a longer or broader conflict, worsening geopolitical fragmentation, a reassessment of expectations surrounding artificial-intelligence-driven productivity, or renewed trade tensions all identified as factors that could significantly weaken growth and destabilize financial markets. Elevated public debt and eroding institutional credibility are cited as further vulnerabilities.

The slowdown is expected to fall unevenly. While the growth and inflation revisions may appear modest at the global level, the toll on the conflict region and more vulnerable economies, particularly commodity-importing emerging market and developing economies with existing fragilities, is expected to be considerably more severe.

Europe at a Crossroads

The report painted a particularly difficult picture for Europe. Euro area growth is expected to remain subdued at 0.9 percent in 2026 and 1.0 percent in 2027, reflecting weak industrial output and sensitivity to energy prices. The region is being buffeted by a new energy-driven supply shock tied directly to the Middle East conflict, which is dampening investment, pushing inflation higher, and deepening uncertainty.

The IMF warned that policymakers face intense pressure to act decisively, but cautioned that broad and untargeted fiscal interventions risk repeating the costly mistakes of past crises. Anchoring inflation expectations, preserving financial stability, and keeping any fiscal support targeted and temporary were identified as essential alongside structural reforms to reduce energy dependence and lift productivity.

On defense spending, the Fund noted that the scaling up of military expenditure prompted by rising geopolitical tensions could provide a short-term boost to economic activity but risked generating inflationary pressure, weakening fiscal and external sustainability, and crowding out social spending in ways that could fuel public discontent.

The IMF urged governments to foster adaptability, maintain credible policy frameworks, and reinforce international cooperation as the foundation for navigating current disruptions while building resilience against future shocks.