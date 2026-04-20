Kuffuor Urges Ghanaians to Back Queiroz Ahead of World Cup

Former Ghana international Sammy Kuffuor has called on all Ghanaians to rally behind newly appointed Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz, urging unity and patience as the team enters a critical phase of preparation for the 2026 FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association) World Cup.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) confirmed Queiroz’s appointment last week, with the 73-year-old Portuguese tactician tasked with leading the four-time African champions into the expanded global tournament in North America. Queiroz left his role as Oman coach last month after that side failed to qualify for the World Cup, but he will now make his fifth consecutive appearance as a coach at the tournament.

Speaking on the AM Show, Kuffuor dismissed concerns about Queiroz’s traditionally structured and defensively organised approach, arguing that Ghana had not been an attacking side in recent years anyway. “For me, this is not about the coach. Have we been offensive in recent years? Playing Comoros, we were playing three back. Are we not defensive?” he said.

The former Bayern Munich defender stressed that with the appointment already made, the moment for debate has passed and the focus must shift to collective support. “Whether we like it or not, we’ve already signed him, so we should give him the necessary support. Critics here and there will not help,” he said.

Kuffuor made clear that backing the new coach was not optional but essential. “We can criticise whatever, but he is going to sit on the bench. My advice to every Ghanaian, let’s support him,” he added.

Beyond public backing, Kuffuor also advised Queiroz to assemble a technical team with genuine knowledge of the local football landscape. “I’ll also advise that he gets people who understand Ghana football, who have played there and tasted it,” he said.

Queiroz is set to take charge of the squad next month, beginning with a friendly against Mexico on May 22 before a final warm-up against Wales on June 2. Ghana will then open their Group L campaign against Panama on June 17 in Toronto, before facing England on June 23 in Foxborough and Croatia on June 27 in Philadelphia.

The Black Stars are making their fifth World Cup appearance, having reached the quarterfinals in 2010 before group-stage exits in 2014 and 2022.