Titus-Glover Blames Fund Delays, Weak Economy for Free SHS Feeding Crisis

Former Deputy Minister of Transport Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover has blamed the government’s failure to disburse funds on time and underlying economic weakness for the ongoing feeding crisis within the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) programme, warning that students risk being sent home if the impasse continues.

Speaking on the AM Show on Joy News, Titus-Glover pointed directly to delayed fund releases as the root of the problem. “If government doesn’t release money, our kids will be sent home because there’s no money to supply food,” he said.

His remarks follow the breakdown of a high-level meeting convened by Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu, which ended without agreement between the Ministry, the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), school heads, and food supply agencies.

The former Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East acknowledged an earlier government proposal to allow schools to procure perishable food items directly rather than through the National Food Buffer Stock Company, describing the idea as sound but poorly executed. “It was a good idea. Let me release the money,” he said, questioning why the policy had not translated into action.

He recalled that under older school management arrangements, domestic bursars at institutions like Presec and Achimota School handled food procurement directly, suggesting the concept was neither new nor untested.

Titus-Glover also challenged official claims about Ghana’s economic recovery, arguing that the difficulties confronting schools reflect broader structural weaknesses that government indicators fail to capture. He cited an Afrobarometer survey reporting that 66.9 percent of Ghanaians describe their living conditions as between bad and very bad, questioning how such data squares with statements about economic improvement.

On the governance breakdown between GETFund and the Ministry of Education, he argued that the public dispute between the GETFund Administrator and the minister was itself a symptom of institutional dysfunction. Under the GETFund Act, he noted, the fund is mandated to provide financial support to education at all levels and operates under the oversight of the Education Ministry.

“GETFund is supposed to report to the education minister. Why should there be a row between him and the minister?” he asked, calling for accountability and urging media scrutiny of the procurement and disbursement process.

He warned that continued delays in decision-making risk disrupting the academic calendar and called on all stakeholders to demonstrate clearer leadership.