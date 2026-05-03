IGP Yohuno Moves Swiftly as Police Launch Major Manhunt Over Deadly Robbery Attacks

The Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has ordered the immediate deployment of specialized intelligence and anti-robbery personnel to the Bono East and Northern Regions following two fatal robbery incidents that have heightened security concerns.

The deployment, drawn from the Police Intelligence Directorate (PID) Headquarters and the Anti-Armed Robbery Unit (AARU), is aimed at reinforcing ongoing operations and leading a coordinated manhunt for the perpetrators behind the attacks, both of which occurred on May 2, 2026.

According to police sources, the first incident took place at Sampa, near Jato Zongo in the Atebubu District, where heavily armed assailants stormed a fuel station. The attackers reportedly opened fire, killing two individuals and injuring several others before making away with an undisclosed amount of cash from the station attendant.

In a separate but related attack, another group of armed men ambushed a passenger bus near Nasia along the Bolgatanga-Tamale Highway. The gunmen fired indiscriminately at the vehicle, killing two passengers instantly while leaving others with varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

The Police Administration has since intensified armed patrols and surveillance operations across the affected areas to prevent further incidents and restore public confidence. Authorities have assured residents that every effort is being made to track down and apprehend the suspects.

Security analysts note that the rapid deployment of elite units underscores a renewed operational urgency within the Police Service to confront violent crime decisively.

The swift response led by IGP Yohuno reflects a proactive policing strategy focused on intelligence-led operations and rapid intervention. His leadership, alongside the Police Management Board, continues to draw commendation for its firm commitment to public safety, professionalism, and the ongoing efforts to clamp down on violent criminal activities across the country.