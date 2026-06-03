IFAB Approves Major Rule Changes For 2026 World Cup

Football’s lawmakers have approved a sweeping set of rule changes for the 2026 World Cup, targeting time-wasting, player misconduct and the use of technology.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) signed off on the package at its 140th annual meeting in Hensol, Wales. The measures take effect at the tournament, which opens on June 11 across the United States, Mexico and Canada, and then apply across the game from July. FIFA’s chief refereeing officer, Pierluigi Collina, said the reforms aim to cut time-wasting and improve the experience for players and fans. “We are trying to clean the game as much as possible,” he said.

Several changes attack time-wasting. Referees can start a visible five second countdown when they judge that a throw-in or goal kick is being delayed; if the team fails to restart in time, it loses possession, with a delayed goal kick punished by a corner. Substituted players must leave by the nearest boundary within ten seconds, or their replacement waits until the next stoppage. A player who receives on field injury treatment must stay off for a minute after play resumes, a measure aimed at stopping teams from using injuries for tactical breaks. Each half will also include a three minute hydration break, with the referee choosing the timing.

Other measures address conduct. A player who covers the mouth with a hand, arm or shirt during a confrontation will be sent off, part of a wider push against discriminatory abuse exchanged out of view. IFAB also approved tougher sanctions for players who leave the field in protest at decisions.

The video assistant referee (VAR) system gains three new powers. Officials can now review a red card shown for a clearly wrong second yellow, cases of mistaken identity when the wrong player is booked, and corner kicks awarded clearly in error, the last only where the check causes no delay to the restart.

On technology and equipment, referees may now wear body cameras during matches, and the updated laws permit certain non-dangerous items to be worn if properly covered.

The rules will govern all 48 teams at the finals, including Ghana’s Black Stars. Organisers hope the changes will speed up play and make matches fairer.