FILMA Says It Has Reached Nearly 78,000 Rural Ghanaians

A Mastercard Foundation backed financial inclusion programme says it has enrolled nearly 77,900 rural Ghanaians and moved more than 44,000 young people into steady work in two years.

The figures were shared at the first Financial Inclusion for Last Mile Actors (FILMA) Learning Event in Accra, which drew more than 230 stakeholders to the Accra Marriott Hotel. Implemented by Temple Investments with the Mastercard Foundation, the four year programme, running from 2024 to 2028, aims to reach 100,000 young Ghanaians, with a focus on young women, youth and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

FILMA targets what it calls last mile actors, the smallholder farmers, processors and traders at the end of the agricultural value chain who are often shut out of formal finance for lack of collateral or credit history. The programme runs across 18 districts in the Volta, Oti, Bono East and Northern regions, and aims for women to make up 70% of participants and PWDs 5%.

Two years in, organisers say the programme has enrolled 77,868 actors, about 78% of its target, and helped 44,476 young people into work, 90% of them young women. They say 2,151 persons with disabilities are taking part. The average participant’s monthly income has more than doubled, from GH¢1,334 to GH¢2,793, while the share able to obtain a financial product on their own rose from 3% to 38%.

The programme has also promoted alternative income streams to cushion farmers against seasonal swings, training participants in beekeeping, mushroom growing and dry season vegetable farming, and pairing the support with microinsurance.

The event also aired the strains facing rural producers. Speakers warned that local firms struggle against cheaper subsidised imports and that loan defaults have left lenders with heavy losses, arguing that credit access alone will not work without market protection and a stronger repayment culture. A central bank representative pledged an inclusive finance policy for women by mid 2027, while the Ministry of Finance promised practical measures under the National Financial Inclusion and Development Strategy (NFIDS).

Temple Investments Managing Director Cecilia Hesse framed the work around the women it serves. “They are not characters in a story; they are the story,” she said.