Karpowership Eyes Post-2027 Deal as PPA Talks Progress

Karpowership Ghana says it is in advanced negotiations with the government to extend its Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) beyond September 2027, with the company expressing confidence that discussions will conclude favourably.

Corporate Communications Manager Sandra Amartikar Amarquaye made the disclosure at the end of a media tour of the company’s floating power plant stationed at the Sekondi Naval Base in the Western Region.

“We are currently in discussions for an extension of the agreement. Negotiations are ongoing and the outlook is positive. Beyond the current contract period, we are optimistic about continuing our operations in Ghana,” she said.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of a well-documented financial dispute between Karpowership Ghana Company Limited (KGCL) and the government, with outstanding receivables from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) reported to have exceeded 370 million US dollars. Despite those tensions, the company says payments have been consistent in recent months.

Amarquaye linked the case for an extension to rising national energy demand, noting that electricity consumption in Ghana has been growing at between 8 and 10 percent annually, creating sustained room for private sector participation alongside government investment.

The company, which has operated in Ghana since 2015 and relocated its Sekondi operations in 2019 to take advantage of natural gas resources in the Western enclave, also pointed to upstream supplier collaboration as essential to maintaining stable generation. ENI was cited as a key gas supply partner underpinning current operations.

On social investment, Amarquaye said the company is currently running a Women on Board internship initiative aimed at increasing female representation in the energy sector, alongside ongoing scholarship and school infrastructure programmes in its host communities.

Semih Sehin, Technical Manager for Europe and Africa at Karpowership, described the African continent as a growing strategic priority for the company and said Ghana remains a model of its continental operations.

The media tour was part of periodic transparency engagements through which the company opens its facilities to journalists for direct observation of operations, including the vessel’s control room.