IEAG Hosts E-Waste Fund Delegation Over Capacity Building Initiative for Importers

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG) has hosted a delegation from the E-Waste Fund as part of ongoing stakeholder consultations aimed at strengthening collaboration and enhancing capacity within Ghana’s electronics and electrical import sector.

The delegation, led by the Acting Administrator of the E-Waste Fund, Anthony Akwetea-Mensah, and his deputy, Amos Blessing Amorse, visited the association’s offices in Tema to engage the leadership of the IEAG on plans to utilize the one percent E-Waste Levy in supporting training and capacity-building initiatives for importers of electronic and electrical products.

During the meeting, the Acting Administrator commended the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana for its continuous support and cooperation towards the implementation of the country’s electronic waste management framework.

Anthony Akwetea-Mensah emphasized the Fund’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and prudent management of resources under the Hazardous and Electronic Waste Control and Management Act, 2016 (Act 917).

According to him, the E-Waste Fund remains focused on ensuring that portions of the levy collected are directed towards meaningful training programmes and capacity-building initiatives that will benefit importers and stakeholders within the sector.

He noted that empowering importers with the necessary knowledge and technical understanding of electronic waste management remains critical in promoting environmental sustainability and responsible trade practices.

Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, Samson Asaki Awingobit, on his part, welcomed the delegation and described the visit as a strong demonstration of the Fund administrators’ commitment to due diligence and stakeholder engagement.

Mr. Awingobit assured the delegation of the association’s readiness to collaborate with the E-Waste Fund in rolling out training programmes and other capacity-building initiatives for members involved in the importation of electronics and electrical goods into the country.

He further stressed the importance of continuous engagement between regulators, fund managers, and private sector stakeholders in ensuring effective implementation of policies within the import and export sector.

As part of the visit, the delegation together with the leadership of the association, led by Executive Secretary Samson Asaki Awingobit and some board members, toured parts of Tema Community One where they interacted with shop owners and IEAG members engaged in the importation and sale of electronic and electrical products.

The engagement formed part of efforts to better understand the operational realities of traders within the sector while strengthening collaboration towards sustainable electronic waste management in Ghana.