More Details Emerge as CID Arrests Joshua Kojo Anane Boateng, aka SoAfrican, Over Sexual Exploitation

More disturbing details are emerging following the arrest of 36-year-old entrepreneur Joshua Kojo Anane Boateng, widely known on social media as SoAfrican, in connection with alleged non-consensual sharing of intimate images and online sexual exploitation.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service announced that the East Legon-based businessman was arrested on May 6, 2026, during a joint intelligence-led operation involving the Cyber Crime Unit and the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI). The arrest, which has since sparked widespread public outrage, is now drawing even greater scrutiny as new revelations surface about his alleged activities.

According to officials, preliminary investigations suggest that Boateng operated a Telegram platform named “VIP Sleep Fetish 2025,” where he allegedly shared explicit content involving unsuspecting victims. Authorities believe the platform may have been used to distribute intimate videos recorded without consent.

Briefing the media, CID Director-General Lydia Yaako Donkor disclosed that the suspect is alleged to have targeted women at nightclubs throughout 2025. He reportedly seduced victims before allegedly administering substances such as alprazolam, commonly known as Xanax, and midazolam, leaving them incapacitated. Investigators say he then sexually assaulted the victims, recorded the acts, and circulated the footage online.

“These acts were carried out without the knowledge or consent of the victims,” she stated, describing the allegations as deeply troubling.

During the arrest, law enforcement officers retrieved multiple electronic devices, including two iPhones, a feature phone, a memory card, a Seagate external hard drive, a MacBook laptop, and an iSafe device. Police also recovered empty sachets suspected to have contained controlled substances believed to have been used in the alleged crimes.

The seized devices are currently undergoing forensic examination, while the substances have been forwarded to the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) for analysis and classification.

Boateng has since been arraigned before a court, as investigations continue.

Meanwhile, the case has ignited intense reactions online, especially after multiple sources identified the suspect as the socialite SoAfrican. Images and videos of him in the company of prominent Ghanaian personalities have resurfaced, further fueling public concern.

Many Ghanaians have expressed shock over the development, with some raising alarm about what they describe as a troubling rise in high-profile individuals being linked to serious criminal activities.

The Ghana Police Service has reiterated its commitment to combating online sexual exploitation and has urged members of the public to report suspected cases through official channels as investigations into the matter deepen.

Story by: Andre Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Popularly Known As: Attractive Mustapha

Email: [email protected]

Contact Number: 00233244 259 564