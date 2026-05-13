IEAG Delegation Pays Courtesy Call on New Tema Customs Sector Commander

The leadership of the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG), led by its Executive Secretary, Samson Asaki Awingobit, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, paid a formal courtesy call on the newly appointed Tema Sector Commander of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Assistant Commissioner Michael Nelson, at the Long Room of the Tema Port.

The visit formed part of efforts by the association to officially congratulate and welcome Assistant Commissioner Nelson following his appointment and assumption of office as Tema Sector Commander.

Speaking during the engagement, Executive Secretary of the IEAG, Samson Asaki Awingobit, assured the new sector commander of the association’s continuous support and cooperation in helping him achieve his mandate of improving operations and enhancing efficiency at the country’s premier port.

Mr. Awingobit emphasized the importance of strong collaboration between Customs authorities and stakeholders within the import and export sector, noting that such partnerships remain critical to facilitating trade, addressing operational bottlenecks, and promoting national economic growth.

Assistant Commissioner Michael Nelson, in his remarks, expressed appreciation to the leadership of the association for what he described as a thoughtful and timely visit.

He reiterated the commitment of the Customs Division of the GRA to improving business operations at the ports while working towards the broader vision of the John Dramani Mahama administration to position Ghana’s ports as preferred destination hubs within the sub-region.

The Tema Sector Commander further commended the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana for its continuous support to the Customs Division and the Ghana Revenue Authority over the years, particularly during the implementation phase of the Publican AI policy, which he acknowledged came with its own operational challenges.

According to him, the cooperation and understanding demonstrated by stakeholders such as the IEAG have been instrumental in ensuring smooth engagements between Customs officials and the trading community.

The meeting was also attended by the Deputy Tema Sector Commander Frank Arhin as well as some executive members of the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana.