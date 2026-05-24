ICAG Takes Financial Literacy Drive to Ho Communities

The Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG) has taken its professional expertise directly into community spaces, rolling out its maiden Financial Literacy Outreach in the Ho Municipality as part of this year’s conference activities, positioning the accounting profession as an active contributor to grassroots economic development.

The initiative brought ICAG members into one on one engagement with community actors, covering practical areas including saving discipline, bookkeeping, record keeping and strategies for improving business profitability. The programme was structured to make financial management genuinely accessible to individuals and enterprises operating largely outside formal financial systems.

The outreach carries particular significance for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in informal economies, where structured financial guidance is rarely available. ICAG’s approach demonstrated how straightforward practices such as consistent record keeping and expenditure tracking can sharpen decision-making, reduce financial leakages and strengthen long-term business continuity.

By pairing savings habits with bookkeeping discipline, the programme also reinforced the connection between financial awareness and household resilience, especially in communities where access to formal credit and professional advisory services remains constrained. Participants walked away with tools applicable to both micro-business management and everyday household financial planning.

Leadership and residents of Ho commended the initiative for its relevance and community centred design, describing the engagement as highly impactful. ICAG framed the outreach as part of its commitment to empowering individuals and businesses through professional knowledge and guidance, extending the mandate of the accounting profession well beyond its traditional institutional role.

The Ho intervention adds to growing national conversations about how professional bodies can support inclusive economic growth by directing expertise toward underserved communities, particularly through targeted capacity building that strengthens financial management at the individual and enterprise level.