Tagoe Wins Bronze at World Para Powerlifting Championships

Ghanaian para powerlifter Isaac Nii Ayetey Tagoe has claimed a bronze medal at the 2026 World Para Powerlifting Championships in Oran, Algeria, finishing 8th in the world and 4th in Africa in the Men’s Up to 72kg category.

Competing against some of the sport’s finest athletes, Tagoe delivered a composed and competitive performance that reinforced Ghana’s standing as a growing force in international para sports.

The result carries significance beyond the podium. It marks a concrete step forward in Ghana’s qualification campaign for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games, a process that requires athletes to compete regularly across multiple international events and accumulate ranking points sufficient to secure their places on the global stage.

Tagoe acknowledged the support that shaped his journey, expressing particular gratitude to African Paralympic Committee President Samson Deen for his leadership and encouragement throughout the campaign.

Officials within Ghana’s para sports community used the moment to renew calls for greater financial investment in the sector, arguing that consistent international competition exposure is critical for athletes building toward future global qualification windows. Without sustained funding, they warned, the momentum generated by performances like Tagoe’s risks being lost between competition cycles.

Ghana’s para sports programme continues to build its international reputation through resilience, discipline and the kind of competitive excellence Tagoe demonstrated on the Algerian stage.