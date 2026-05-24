Ghana Pledges Urban Housing Reform at Baku Forum

Ghana’s Minister for Works and Housing, Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, has reaffirmed the country’s commitment to sustainable urban development and housing reform on the continental stage, speaking at the African Ministerial Roundtable held during the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The session brought together African housing and urban development ministers following the adoption of the Nairobi Declaration at the Second Africa Urban Forum (AUF2), which renewed the continent’s collective push toward affordable, inclusive and climate resilient urban development.

Adjei told the roundtable that Ghana views housing and urban development as central drivers of economic growth, environmental sustainability, social inclusion and improved livelihoods, and that the country remains committed to aligning its national urban policy with continental priorities under Agenda 2063.

The minister made a specific commitment to implementing Pillar 4 of the Nairobi Declaration, which focuses on strengthening resilient and sustainable human settlements. He described this pillar as foundational to building more inclusive urbanisation pathways and improving policy coherence among African member states.

Roundtable discussions centred on translating continental frameworks into actionable programmes, with ministers focusing on financing mechanisms, institutional coordination and long term urban planning strategies across African cities, where rapid population growth continues to outpace infrastructure development.

Adjei further pledged Ghana’s continued collaboration with African governments, development partners and relevant stakeholders, with a focus on delivering practical and measurable outcomes in the urban development sector consistent with Agenda 2063 objectives.

The WUF13 engagement is expected to deepen continental dialogue on housing deficits, urban resilience and infrastructure financing as African nations seek to balance accelerating urbanisation with sustainability and social equity goals.