Ibu Atelier Turns African Heritage Craft Into Global Enterprise

Nigeria’s Queen Amina Embroidery is taking traditional Hausa craft into global fashion markets through Ibu Atelier, a women-led artisan enterprise initiative backed by Bank of America, in an exclusive interview with NewsGhana.

Speaking exclusively to NewsGhana, Hassana Yusuf, spokesperson for Queen Amina Embroidery, and Susan Hull Walker, founder of Ibu Movement, said the initiative deliberately departs from aid-based models that historically positioned artisans as beneficiaries rather than business owners and cultural producers.

Ibu Atelier was built on assets transferred from the Aspen Institute’s Artisan Alliance and works with ten women-led artisan enterprises globally, offering business training, design collaboration, branding support and direct access to international retail markets. In 2026, the Ibu Foundation directed more than $120,000 into artisan communities through direct payments and capacity-building grants spanning Nigeria, India, Pakistan and Peru.

Yusuf said Hausa embroidery traditions remain central to Queen Amina’s identity, but the enterprise continuously explores how those techniques can speak to modern and premium audiences. Embroidery originally featured on ceremonial Hausa garments has been thoughtfully adapted into contemporary fashion, luxury ready-to-wear, accessories and home décor without compromising original craftsmanship or cultural symbolism.

Both Yusuf and Hull Walker identified perception as a persistent barrier. Handmade products are frequently undervalued despite the skill and cultural expertise involved, and women artisans must work considerably harder to position their craft as commercially scalable and premium.

Hull Walker said the Ibu model actively resists extractive dynamics by ensuring artisans are treated as collaborators, cultural authorship is recognised, and economic value flows back into the communities that sustain the craft.

“I put my chips on women,” said Hull Walker, reflecting on what sustainable artisan entrepreneurship could mean globally over the coming decade.

Both spokespeople said success over the next ten years would mean artisan entrepreneurship gaining full recognition as a serious creative and economic sector rather than a niche or charitable category, with enterprises accessing financing, global distribution, technology and institutional support while maintaining cultural integrity.