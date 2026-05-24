ALX Trains Africa to Compete in Global AI Economy

Africa’s artificial intelligence market heads toward $16.5 billion by 2030, yet skills platform ALX warns the continent risks missing that window without urgent investment in practical digital training, in an exclusive interview with NewsGhana.

Shana-Michelle Rabonda, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of ALX, said Africa’s artificial intelligence (AI) growth is driven by a mobile-first digital environment, a fast-expanding youth workforce and active government strategies across Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria and Morocco. She stressed, however, that opportunity does not automatically convert into local economic value without the right skills in place.

Research cited by ALX from SAP shows that 85% of African organisations prioritise AI development skills, while 90% report that skills shortages are already causing project delays and failed initiatives across the continent.

ALX has graduated 347,100 people across Africa, with 257,900 successfully transitioning into work. Of those, 154,300 have secured wage employment and 43,400 are running businesses or working independently. Graduates have collectively created 60,100 jobs for others, and 63% find employment within six months of completing training. Women represent 55% of all ALX graduates, a figure Rabonda describes as proof that removing structural barriers unlocks substantial talent.

The platform operates through self-paced, modular programmes supported by eight physical country hubs providing in-person community and connectivity support. Every programme layers technical AI skills with leadership, critical thinking and professional foundations, preparing graduates for remote work, team leadership and entrepreneurship.

“Young Africans must move from consumers of AI to creators shaping it,” Rabonda told NewsGhana.

Among ALX graduates, Branice Otiende built Signvrse, an AI platform for Deaf communities. Samar Elghalban founded Edulga, a knowledge platform connecting educators and learners worldwide. Nkosiphambili Molapisii created Sync Discovery, using AI to help artists in underserved markets protect and monetise their music globally.

Rabonda identified financial services, agriculture, healthcare and education as the sectors driving the strongest demand for AI-related talent, with cybersecurity and broader digital services also generating significant hiring activity across the continent.

She warned that without accelerated skills development, Africa risks widening inequality, growing import dependence and seeing the productivity gains of the AI era captured outside the continent rather than within it.