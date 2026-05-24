Congo Central Bank Adopts Bloomberg Platform for FX Transparency

The Central Bank of Congo (BCC) has selected Bloomberg’s BMatch solution to electronify its interbank foreign exchange (FX) market, joining a growing list of African nations modernising their financial infrastructure in a move that follows Ghana’s pioneering adoption of electronic FX trading in 2020.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) becomes the latest African country to integrate BMatch into its national FX framework, alongside Angola, Nigeria and Kenya. The platform, part of Bloomberg’s FXGO electronic trading system, enables banks to negotiate trades securely and in real time, providing greater clarity on pricing and improving overall market stability.

Ten local banks in the DRC have already joined Bloomberg’s FXGO as part of the rollout, marking a significant expansion of the country’s digital trading infrastructure.

A launch event in Kinshasa brought together senior representatives from the DRC Presidency, the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Finance, banking associations and BCC leadership to mark the occasion.

BCC Governor André Wameso said the adoption establishes a more transparent and structured environment for the country’s FX market, with a reliable reference rate for the Congolese franc at the foundation of that framework. Through BMatch, the central bank also gains greater visibility into market activity, a more credible price formation process and a stronger basis for financial stability across the banking sector.

“BMatch is increasingly the solution of choice for central banks across Africa,” said Kat Furber, Bloomberg’s Global Head of FX Trading.

Ghana set an early precedent on the continent when the Bank of Ghana implemented the Refinitiv Spot Matching interbank FX trading platform in 2020, a development that drew considerable attention from central banks across the region and helped accelerate the continental shift toward more transparent, digitally driven currency markets.

BMatch in the DRC is operated by Bloomberg Tradebook Singapore Pte Ltd.