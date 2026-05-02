Ian Wright Names Jay-Jay Okocha the Premier League’s Most Underrated Player

Arsenal and England striking legend Ian Wright has named former Nigeria captain Austin Jay-Jay Okocha as the most underrated player in the history of the English Premier League (EPL), reigniting appreciation for one of African football’s most gifted exports.

Speaking on The Overlap, Wright was asked to identify the most overlooked talent in the league’s history. His answer was immediate. “Jay-Jay Okocha,” he said. “He should have got much more love. Bolton!”

Okocha’s path to English football was unconventional for a player of his calibre. After four years at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), where he became the most expensive African player of his time upon joining for approximately £14 million in 1998, the Nigerian arrived at Bolton Wanderers on a free transfer in 2002 under manager Sam Allardyce. The move raised eyebrows at the time, but what followed redefined how fans viewed both the player and the club.

In his debut 2002/03 season, Okocha steered Bolton away from relegation with seven goals, including a strike against West Ham United that was later voted the club’s Goal of the Season. The supporter-printed shirts that season carried a line that would follow him forever: “Jay-Jay, so good they named him twice.”

The following campaign brought even greater responsibility. Okocha was handed the captain’s armband and led Bolton to the Football League Cup final for the first time in nine years. They fell 2-1 to Middlesbrough but the achievement stood as a statement of his influence. He was awarded the Premier League Player of the Month for November 2003 and took home the Bolton Wanderers Player of the Year award for the 2004/05 season.

His legacy at the club was formally cemented in 2017 when fans voted him the greatest player ever to have appeared at the Reebok Stadium, a recognition that transcended individual trophies.

Born in Enugu, Nigeria, Okocha earned 73 caps for the Super Eagles between 1993 and 2006, scoring 14 goals. He was part of the Nigeria squad that won the 1996 Olympic gold medal and is widely regarded as one of the greatest African footballers of all time.

Wright’s endorsement adds another prominent voice to a long-running conversation about players whose contributions to the Premier League remain insufficiently celebrated.