Trump Pulls 5,000 Troops from Germany in NATO Rift Over Iran War

The United States will withdraw approximately 5,000 troops from Germany over the next six to twelve months, the Pentagon confirmed on Friday, May 1, 2026, in a move that signals deepening fractures within the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) alliance over Washington’s ongoing military conflict with Iran.

Pentagon chief spokesman Sean Parnell announced the decision in a statement, saying it “follows a thorough review of the Department’s force posture in Europe and is in recognition of theater requirements and conditions on the ground.” He confirmed the withdrawal is expected to be completed within the year.

The order, issued by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, comes days after a public confrontation between President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. On Monday, Merz told a school visit audience that Iran was humiliating the United States during ongoing negotiations aimed at ending the two-month-old war, and questioned what exit strategy Washington was pursuing. Trump responded sharply, saying Merz “doesn’t know what he’s talking about,” before announcing a review of the US military posture in Germany.

A senior Pentagon official, speaking anonymously, described Merz’s comments as “inappropriate and unhelpful,” adding that “the president is rightly reacting to these counterproductive remarks.” Germany currently hosts approximately 35,000 to 40,000 active-duty US military personnel, more than any other country in Europe, making it the most significant staging ground for American forces on the continent. The 5,000-strong withdrawal will leave over 30,000 troops in place.

Germany has allowed the use of its infrastructure, including Ramstein Air Base, for medical and logistical support, and has permitted overflights. However, it has restricted its territory from being used for direct offensive operations against Iran. Merz has said European allies were not consulted before the United States and Israel launched their initial strikes on Iran on February 28, 2026, and has offered further German support only once the conflict moves into a post-war stabilisation phase.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said the withdrawal had been “anticipated,” and used the occasion to argue that Europe must take greater responsibility for its own security, stating Germany was “on the right track” in that regard.

The tensions extend beyond Germany. Trump has publicly criticised Italy and Spain for what he described as insufficient support during the Iran conflict, suggesting troop levels in those countries could also face cuts. A Reuters report this week revealed an internal Pentagon document outlining options to punish non-supportive NATO allies, including suspending Spain from the alliance.

A ceasefire between US forces and Iran has been in effect since April 7, 2026, following the two-month conflict that began with coordinated US-Israeli airstrikes. Trump, in a letter to Congress, confirmed no exchange of fire has occurred since that date, though he noted the Iranian threat “remains significant.”

A Washington Post, ABC News, and Ipsos poll published on Friday found that 61 percent of Americans now consider the US military action against Iran to have been a mistake.