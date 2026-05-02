Dua Lipa Snubs Joshua-Fury Fight, Putting UK Venue in Doubt

British pop star Dua Lipa has turned down an invitation to perform at the highly anticipated heavyweight showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, a decision that could now affect where the all-British clash takes place.

BBC Sport confirmed that the 30-year-old singer was approached about appearing as part of the fight’s entertainment package but declined and is not expected to be involved. The refusal carries consequences beyond the stage. Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) chairman, Turki Al-Sheikh, had linked Lipa’s participation directly to the fight being held in the United Kingdom, telling organisers that if Netflix wanted to broadcast the event from London, she had to perform. Whether that condition was stated seriously or in jest remains unclear, but with Lipa now out, the prospect of a UK venue has reportedly weakened, and organisers are said to be exploring replacement performers. Sky Sports reported that names including Robbie Williams and Noel Gallagher have been discussed as alternatives.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn addressed the situation this week, making clear the demand did not originate from the fighters or their teams. “That’s not a request from either fighter or me,” Hearn said. “He is saying that if Netflix want to do the show it’s got to be in London and Dua Lipa’s got to perform. That’s over to Turki Alalshikh.”

Al-Sheikh had earlier confirmed the fight is signed, writing publicly: “To my friends in Great Britain, it’s happening. It’s signed.” Joshua, 36, and Fury, 37, have agreed terms for the clash targeted for the end of 2026, with Wembley Stadium previously considered the most likely venue. That now appears less certain.

Before the two heavyweights meet, Joshua returns to the ring on July 25 in Riyadh, where he faces Albanian fighter Kristian Prenga. It will be his first bout since a car crash in Nigeria last December that claimed the lives of two members of his team. Fury, who fought as recently as three weeks ago in defeating Arslanbek Makhmudov at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, is also expected to take one more warmup bout.

Lipa, a three-time Grammy Award winner with global hits including Levitating, New Rules, and Don’t Start Now, commands over 64 million monthly listeners on Spotify.