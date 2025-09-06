Huawei Debuts First Mate-Branded TV with Flagship Phone Processor

Huawei has launched its inaugural Mate TV series, marking the Chinese technology giant’s entry into premium smart television markets with flagship smartphone processors and advanced display technology.

The September 4 product launch extended Huawei’s premium “Mate” brand into television for the first time, introducing models ranging from 65 to 98 inches with pricing between 8,999 and 30,999 yuan ($1,235-$4,255).

The standout feature involves flagship smartphone processors delivering 490% improved performance compared to conventional smart TV chips, alongside proprietary Honghu Vivid image processing technology supporting real-time 4K resolution enhancement.

Both standard and Pro variants feature MiniLED-backed panels delivering over 4,000 nits peak brightness, with the flagship 98-inch model offering 144Hz refresh rates and 3840×2160 pixel resolution in an ultra-thin 36.9mm profile.

The television series runs HarmonyOS 5.1 with integrated AI capabilities and Nearlink connectivity technology, enabling seamless device ecosystem integration. Users can customize home screen layouts, smart widgets, and lifestyle services through simplified interfaces.

Huawei differentiated the Pro models with enhanced audio systems featuring nine speaker units versus six in standard variants, plus expanded memory configurations reaching 12GB RAM and 256GB storage in top-tier models.

The company claims its self-developed chip achieves single-core performance six times higher than industry flagship levels, with GPU performance ten times greater, supporting rapid application launches and gaming performance.

Advanced control options include the redesigned Lingxi Remote Control 2 with 33% improved accuracy and touchpad functionality supporting multi-finger gestures. The system also supports Huawei’s Lingxi Stylus for direct screen interaction.

The Mate TV launch coincides with Huawei’s broader consumer electronics expansion, including the tri-fold Mate XT smartphone and MatePad Mini tablet, demonstrating the company’s commitment to premium device categories despite ongoing international market restrictions.

Pre-orders opened September 4 with general sales beginning September 26 in China, though international availability remains uncertain given Huawei’s regulatory challenges in Western markets.

Industry analysts view the Mate TV as Huawei’s attempt to leverage its smartphone processor expertise in smart television markets, potentially disrupting traditional TV manufacturers through superior performance and ecosystem integration.

The television features face recognition, voiceprint authentication, personalized user greetings, and enhanced parental controls, reflecting Huawei’s focus on smart home integration and personalized user experiences.

With pricing starting at approximately $1,235 for the 65-inch model and reaching $4,255 for the 98-inch Pro variant, Huawei positions the Mate TV as a premium alternative to established television brands in the Chinese market.