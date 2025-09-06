Ghana Launches Groundbreaking All-Female Music Festival

Ghana’s music industry reached a historic milestone Thursday with the official launch of She Rhythms Festival, the nation’s first all-female music festival designed to address gender imbalances in the entertainment sector.

The three-day festival scheduled December 4-6, 2025, at Alliance Française represents a collaboration between the Musicians Union of Ghana and Alliance Française Accra, creating what organizers describe as a transformative platform for women in music.

MUSIGA President Bessa Simons emphasized the urgent need for equal recognition and opportunities for women during the launch ceremony, which featured performances by gospel sensation Celestine Donkor, dancehall artist Aklerh, and rising star Maya Blu.

RAM Media CEO Augustine Mark described the initiative as “a platinum platform for women to showcase their talent, build networks, and connect with the global stage”, highlighting the festival’s international ambitions for Ghanaian female artists.

The launch event at Alliance Française showcased diverse musical talents, including American fusion artist Kim Poole and Ghana’s Efya, who serves as the festival’s official ambassador. DJ Nyce demonstrated female excellence in the disc jockey profession, while traditional group Amamre celebrated Ghanaian cultural heritage.

Chairperson Nana Adwoa Awindor outlined the festival’s vision to celebrate and amplify female musicians’ voices, addressing longstanding gender disparities in Ghana’s music industry. The initiative comes amid growing recognition that women face significant barriers in accessing performance opportunities, industry networks, and international exposure.

Distinguished attendees included former MUSIGA President Diana Hopeson, Professor Esi Sutherland Addy, and industry executives representing various music organizations. Their presence demonstrated broad institutional support for advancing women’s roles in entertainment.

The festival’s theme “Empowering Her Voice, Amplifying Her Art, Reshaping” reflects its mission to create lasting change rather than merely providing temporary performance opportunities for female artists.

Key industry figures shared encouraging remarks about the initiative’s potential impact, with representatives from Ghana Tourism Authority, Ghana Cultural Forum, National Film Board, and Charterhouse expressing institutional backing for the groundbreaking event.

The ceremony concluded with Abena Ruthy, MUSIGA’s 2nd Vice President and Gender Desk head, reiterating the union’s commitment to championing gender equity throughout the music industry. Her remarks underscored the festival’s role as catalyst for broader structural changes.

Beyond performances, She Rhythms promises mentorship opportunities, collaborative sessions, and networking platforms designed to build sustainable career pathways for female musicians. The comprehensive approach addresses both immediate visibility needs and long-term industry transformation.

The festival represents a significant step in Ghana’s entertainment evolution, potentially inspiring similar initiatives across West Africa where gender disparities persist in creative industries. Its success could establish precedents for women-focused cultural programming regionally.

MC Doreen Avio of Hitz FM guided the evening’s proceedings, while the ceremonial cake-cutting symbolized the official commencement of this transformative musical journey for Ghanaian women in entertainment.