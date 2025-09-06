Ghana’s Fuel Prices Defy Predicted Surge Despite Currency Weakness

Fuel prices across Ghana have remained largely stable in September’s first week, defying industry projections of significant increases driven by the cedi’s depreciation against the US dollar.

Most Oil Marketing Companies have maintained their pricing despite the cedi’s 3.98% depreciation that was expected to offset gains from international petroleum price declines of 0.45% for petrol and 3.73% for diesel according to global market data.

The Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies had projected petrol prices could rise to GH¢13.67 per litre and diesel to GH¢14.35, representing increases of up to 5.4% for petrol and 3.39% for diesel from current levels.

Instead, major retailers have kept prices within narrow bands, with most petrol rates hovering between GH¢12.70 and GH¢13.39 per litre. Goil made minimal adjustments, raising petrol to GH¢12.99 from GH¢12.88 while reducing diesel to GH¢13.90 from GH¢14.30.

Competitive pricing varies significantly across companies, with Zen Petroleum offering the cheapest diesel at GH¢12.69 per litre, while TotalEnergies commands premium prices with diesel at GH¢14.30 and premium fuel reaching GH¢16.67.

Shell maintains petrol at GH¢12.89 and diesel at GH¢13.89, while Puma Energy prices petrol at GH¢12.85 and diesel at GH¢13.75. Star Oil and So Energy have kept rates unchanged, with So Energy offering some of the market’s lowest prices at GH¢12.70 for petrol and GH¢12.99 for diesel.

The price stability suggests OMCs are absorbing currency-related cost pressures rather than immediately passing them to consumers. This strategy may reflect competitive dynamics in Ghana’s retail fuel market, where companies balance margin protection against market share considerations.

Industry analysts had warned that the cedi’s weakness would neutralize benefits from declining international petroleum prices, creating upward pressure on local pump prices. The currency’s recent depreciation follows a period of relative stability earlier in 2025.

The one-cedi levy on petroleum products, supply chain constraints, and currency volatility continue pressuring OMC margins. Companies appear to be managing these cost factors internally while maintaining competitive positioning in the retail market.

Consumer advocates have welcomed the price stability, particularly given projections of substantial increases that would have added to household expenses. The current pricing environment provides temporary relief for transportation and logistics costs across Ghana’s economy.

Market observers are monitoring whether OMCs can sustain current pricing levels if currency pressures persist or international petroleum prices reverse their recent declines. The balance between competitive positioning and margin sustainability remains critical for industry players.

The pricing dynamics reflect broader challenges in Ghana’s petroleum sector, where companies navigate currency volatility, regulatory requirements, and competitive pressures while serving a price-sensitive consumer market increasingly affected by economic conditions.