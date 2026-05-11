Iran Sets 10 Conditions for World Cup Participation

Iran’s Football Federation, known as the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI), confirmed on Friday, May 9, 2026, that the national team will compete at the FIFA World Cup this summer, but only after host nations meet a list of 10 formal demands covering visas, security, and national dignity.

FFIRI president Mehdi Taj disclosed the conditions on state television, stating that Iran is seeking guarantees on the treatment of the national team throughout the event. The demands include visas being granted for all delegation members, respect for Iran’s national flag and anthem, and enhanced security at airports, hotels, and routes to match venues.

The most politically sensitive demand concerns players and officials who completed mandatory military service linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Canada recently refused entry to FFIRI president Taj due to alleged links to the IRGC, creating a precedent that Tehran is determined to avoid during the tournament itself.

The United States has attempted to offer public reassurance, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio stating that Iranian players would be welcome to compete. However, he made clear that individuals with alleged ties to the IRGC could still face entry restrictions.

That distinction places FIFA in a difficult position. Several of Iran’s demands directly concern visa and border policy, areas governed by US immigration and national security law rather than football regulations, meaning FIFA has limited power to guarantee compliance.

Iran has qualified for the expanded 48-team tournament and is placed in Group G alongside Belgium, New Zealand, and Egypt, with matches scheduled for Los Angeles and Seattle. The tournament opens on June 11 across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The standoff adds to a broader pattern of diplomatic friction between Tehran and Washington. In February, the United States and Israel conducted large-scale strikes on Iran, which were followed by retaliatory attacks. Iran briefly indicated in March it would withdraw from the competition citing safety concerns before ultimately reaffirming its intent to participate.

“We will definitely participate in the 2026 World Cup, but the hosts must take our concerns into account,” the FFIRI said on its official website.

FIFA has not yet issued a formal response to the 10-point submission.