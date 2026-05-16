Hearts Coach Warns of Tough Samartex Challenge

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach Mas-ud Didi Dramani has given a candid assessment of FC Samartex 1996 ahead of Sunday’s Ghana Premier League Week 33 clash in Samreboi, calling for maximum concentration and decisiveness from his side if they are to secure a positive result.

The Phobians travel to the Nsenkyire Sports Complex for a 3:00 PM kickoff aiming to complete a season double over Samartex, having claimed a narrow 1-0 victory in the reverse fixture in December through an early Hamza Issah goal.

“They are very compact, they are very aggressive, and they are a good side,” Dramani said.

The Hearts coach urged his players to be decisive and quick in closing defensive gaps, stressing that any lapse in concentration could prove costly against a Samartex side eager to respond in front of their home supporters after losing the first encounter.

Dramani acknowledged the hosts’ qualities openly but expressed confidence that Hearts are capable of returning from Samreboi with something meaningful. He asked his players to be strong in their second actions and to match the physicality and aggression Samartex are likely to bring.

With only two matches remaining in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) campaign, the fixture carries weight for both clubs. Hearts of Oak have been one of the most effective away sides in the division this season, while Samartex will count on the energy of their home ground to push for a different result from December’s encounter.