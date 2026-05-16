Black Stars Local Squad Departs for Mexico Friendly

Ghana’s domestic Black Stars contingent has departed for Mexico ahead of an international friendly against the host nation on May 22, 2026, with the fixture offering locally based players a chance to make their case on the international stage as World Cup preparations intensify.

The travelling party includes players drawn from the Ghana Premier League (GPL) alongside members of the technical staff. Players based at overseas clubs are expected to join the group before the game.

Among those making the trip is Medeama midfielder Salim Adams, who has been one of the most influential performers in the current GPL season with the league leading club. Nations FC captain Razak Simpson has earned selection following consistent defensive displays, while Hearts of Lions attacker Ebenezer Abban brings additional firepower to Ghana’s forward options.

Dreams FC defender Ebenezer Adade is also part of the travelling party, with Hearts of Oak goalkeepers Benjamin Asare and Solomon Agbasi rounding out the group as the squad takes shape ahead of the encounter.

The Mexico friendly carries dual significance. Beyond providing competitive international minutes for domestic based players, it gives Ghana’s coaching staff a structured opportunity to assess GPL talent against an opponent of genuine quality before the 2026 Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) World Cup.

Ghana will need a deep and competitive squad for the tournament, where the Black Stars have been grouped alongside Panama, England and Croatia in what promises to be a demanding group stage campaign.