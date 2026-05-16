Nigerian Court Jails User Over False Celebrity Death Post

A Nigerian court has sentenced a social media user to two years in prison after he pleaded guilty to posting a fabricated message claiming that the daughter of Afrobeats artist Adekunle Gold and singer Simi had died, a false claim that spread rapidly online before being publicly dismissed.

The convict, identified in local reports as a user of the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, was arrested after the post allegedly circulated widely within hours, generating confusion and alarm across social media before the family and fans moved to debunk it.

He was charged under Nigeria’s cybercrime and anti-defamation laws and pleaded guilty in court to spreading false information. The judge convicted him of cyberbullying and defamation and imposed a two-year custodial sentence.

The ruling carries significance beyond the individual case. It reflects Nigeria’s growing willingness to use existing legal frameworks to pursue accountability for online misinformation, particularly where fabricated content targets public figures and their families. The false post involved the couple’s daughter, Deja, and the speed of its spread illustrated how quickly harmful claims can outpace corrections across social media platforms.

The conviction has reopened debate across Nigeria’s digital space, with commentators and legal observers calling for more consistent enforcement of laws against false information and broader awareness of the legal risks attached to irresponsible posting.

Neither Adekunle Gold nor Simi had publicly addressed the court ruling at the time of reporting.