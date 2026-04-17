Healer Set to Shake the Urban Gospel Scene with “The Mission EP”

Ghana’s urban gospel scene is about to experience another powerful wave as talented singer, preacher, and performer Prophet Kingsley Nyarko, widely known as Healer, prepares to unveil his latest project titled “The Mission EP.”

Known not only for his musical gift but also for his spiritual leadership as the founder and overseer of Blood of Jesus Chapel, Healer has steadily built a reputation for delivering inspiring and spirit-filled music. Over the years, he has consistently blessed listeners with back-to-back hit songs that blend deep messages with captivating urban gospel sounds.

With “The Mission EP,” Healer takes things to a whole new level. The upcoming project promises to be a remarkable body of work that reflects his calling, passion, and dedication to spreading the gospel through music.

The EP is described as a “mind-blowing” release, carefully crafted to uplift, motivate, and connect deeply with audiences both spiritually and emotionally.

The EP features five beautifully composed masterpieces, each carrying its own unique message and sound:

Amba Mu (Produced by Healer)

Ye Di Obi Yere (Produced by Healer)

Kweku (Produced by Vacs)

Okwe3 (Produced by Healer)

Stronger (Produced by Healer)

With Healer taking charge of production on most of the tracks, listeners can expect a consistent and authentic sound that truly represents his artistic identity. The inclusion of producer Vacs on Kweku also adds a refreshing touch of diversity to the project.

“The Mission EP” is more than just music—it’s a divine assignment. Each track is expected to carry a message of faith, hope, perseverance, and spiritual awakening, aligning perfectly with Healer’s ministry and purpose.

As anticipation builds, fans and gospel music lovers are eagerly waiting for what promises to be an unforgettable release. One thing is certain: with this EP, Healer is not just making music, he’s making an impact.