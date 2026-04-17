Dreamo & Gaddy Capture the Cost of Ambition on New Single “Make No Time”

“Make No Time” is the second single from Dreamo and Gaddy this year, blending Afro house and Afro-pop into a sound that is both emotionally reflective and rhythmically compelling. Executively produced by Gaddy, the track is built on a melancholic, almost aching synth topline layered over vibrant, dance-driven percussion and a dynamic bassline that shifts between distorted depth and playful, amapiano-inspired grooves.

At its core, the song captures the tension between ambition and intimacy. Dreamo reflects on the realities of chasing purpose, being consumed by the grind while trying to build something greater, often at the cost of time, relationships, and presence.

The recurring hook, “she got every right to say that I make no time,” functions as both confession and confrontation. Lyrically, the track moves as much inward as it does outward, exploring self-discipline, accountability, and the quiet battles fought in solitude; “I had to fight myself” , while also acknowledging love as both a grounding force and an emotional complication.

The contrast between the introspective verses and the infectious, danceable production creates a striking juxtaposition: music that makes you move while making you think.

“Make No Time” embodies the spirit of what Dreamo seeks to represent, resilience, self-awareness, and the pursuit of growth through adversity, delivered through a sound that feels global, modern, and deeply personal.

Stream “Make No Time” now: https://too.fm/makenotime