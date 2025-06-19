Headmaster Arrested for Blocking Students from BECE Exams

Police have detained the headmaster of The Big Six Educational Complex in Meduma, Ashanti Region, for allegedly locking two students in a room during their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Afoakwa Sarpong was arrested on 17 June following a complaint by the Kwabre East Municipal Education Directorate.

The incident occurred during the Mathematics paper on 16 June, when the students were reportedly confined over unpaid registration fees. Authorities classified the act as “assault by imprisonment,” noting the candidates were only released after the exam concluded. Municipal Education Director Nana Adu Mensah Asare and PRO Mavis Okyere Anane facilitated the headmaster’s handover to Mamponteng District Police.

“The Mamponteng District Police Command has commenced a formal investigation,” officials confirmed, adding that due legal processes would be followed. The case highlights ongoing tensions around examination access in Ghana’s education system, where financial barriers occasionally disrupt students’ academic progression.