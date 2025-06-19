50 NPP MPs Rally Behind Agyapong for 2028 Bid – Former Spokesperson

At least 50 New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmakers have endorsed Kennedy Ohene Agyapong’s bid to lead the party into the 2028 elections, according to former government spokesperson Dr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah.

The claim, made during an interview on AsaasePa 107.3 FM’s Atumpan program, signals growing momentum for the Assin Central MP as the NPP prepares for its post-election rebuild.

Boakye-Danquah cited internal data suggesting Agyapong currently commands 37% of grassroots support, noting the firebrand politician needs just 13% more to secure the flagbearership. “Many are breaking away from the Vice-President’s camp,” he said, referencing potential challengers including Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong and Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum. “Kennedy Agyapong is uniting MPs and the grassroots—as we speak, 50 of our MPs have declared for him.”

The NPP’s planned 2026 presidential primary follows its 2024 electoral defeat, with the contest expected to expose factional divides. Agyapong’s populist appeal among the party base contrasts with the technocratic profiles of rivals, setting the stage for a high-stakes ideological battle. Political analysts observe that his parliamentary support base—if verified—could prove decisive in a crowded field.

Ghana’s opposition parties have historically used post-election periods to recalibrate leadership strategies. The NPP’s decision-making will likely hinge on whether delegates prioritize Agyapong’s combative grassroots mobilization or opt for a candidate perceived as having broader national appeal. With three years until the primary, the emerging dynamics suggest a protracted and increasingly public struggle for the party’s soul.