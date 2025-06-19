HR Professionals Must Uphold Ethics and Sustainability, CIHRM Urges

The Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management (CIHRM) has challenged HR practitioners to enforce ethical standards and sustainable workplace practices during its annual conference in Accra.

CIHRM President Florence Hutchful emphasized that HR managers must go beyond administrative roles to create safe, inclusive environments that drive organizational success.

“HR professionals should approach their work as a sacred calling dedicated to employee well-being and ethical governance,” Hutchful stated in her keynote address. The two-day conference, themed ‘Regulating HRM in Ghana: Standards, Ethics and Sustainability’, examined critical issues including workplace harassment, AI integration, and talent management in volatile economic conditions. Hutchful revealed troubling reports from government engagements, noting “instances of unethical behavior where female employees face harassment and abuse.”

The CIHRM president stressed that sustainability extends beyond environmental concerns to encompass mental health support and fair labor practices. “Organizational sustainability depends on protecting employees’ physical and psychological safety,” she explained. The event equipped attendees with frameworks to balance technological adoption with human-centric policies as Ghana’s labor market evolves.

Recent World Bank data shows Ghana’s formal workforce growing at 4.2% annually, intensifying demands for professional HR standards. The conference outcomes are expected to inform national policy discussions on workplace regulations, particularly regarding gender equity and ethical recruitment practices in both public and private sectors.