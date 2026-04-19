Hayford Addai Departs for Rabat World Para Athletics Grand Prix

Ghana’s emerging para athletics star Hayford Addai departed Accra on Sunday, April 19, 2026, bound for Morocco, where he will compete at the 2026 Rabat World Para Athletics Grand Prix, the 10th edition of the Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan International Para Athletics Meeting.

Competition at the Rabat Grand Prix is scheduled to run from April 23 to 25, 2026, at the Stade Olympique de Rabat in the Moroccan capital. Addai travels with his coach, Ibrahim Aminu Suleman, as he continues building his international profile ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

The trip to Rabat marks Addai’s second international tournament appearance. At his debut, the 2026 Dubai World Para Athletics Grand Prix in February, he secured bronze in the men’s T47 400 metres before sprinting to gold in the men’s 100 metres. His 100m gold was clocked at 11.09 seconds, a personal best he now aims to surpass in Rabat.

The National Paralympic Committee (NPC) Ghana said the Rabat Grand Prix serves as a critical preparatory platform ahead of the Commonwealth Games and expressed confidence that Addai would continue to represent the nation with distinction. NPC Ghana also acknowledged the continued sponsorship of NPC Korea, whose financial support has been central to facilitating Addai’s participation in international competition.

Addai, a teenage arm-amputee sprinter in his second year at Konongo Senior High School, received his international classification on February 6, 2026, just days before his debut championship appearance, making his subsequent medal haul in Dubai all the more remarkable.

His progress in the T47 100 metres holds particular significance, as the event serves as a direct qualifying discipline for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.