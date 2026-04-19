Gaisie Questions Whether NDC’s New Pastoral Allies Will Campaign in 2028

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Church, has raised pointed questions about the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government’s relationship with the clergy, asking whether pastors who are currently benefiting from the party’s return to power will be willing to campaign on its behalf ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Gaisie, who publicly backed the NDC during its years in opposition and claimed credit for helping restore morale in the party after its 2016 defeat, argued on Sunday, April 19, 2026 that a familiar pattern is repeating itself within the party. According to him, some clergy members who distanced themselves from the NDC when it was out of power and refrained from openly declaring their support are now enjoying access and benefits under the Mahama administration, while pastors who openly staked their reputations and image on the party’s cause during the difficult years in opposition have been sidelined.

The prophet warned that the dynamics now playing out mirror what he described as the party’s conduct following its 2016 electoral defeat, when he said similar grievances arose among loyal allies who felt overlooked once the party recovered. He concluded that the NDC has a tendency not to reward those who showed loyalty to it during its most vulnerable moments.

Gaisie’s remarks add a clerical dimension to broader conversations about the NDC’s management of relationships since assuming office in January 2025. The complaint echoes similar sentiments raised by other men of God in early 2025, when Prophet Jesus Ahoufe publicly stated that pastors who had fought for President John Mahama’s return to power had been pushed aside at clergy meetings in favour of those who had previously opposed him.