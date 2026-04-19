Dust, Delays and the Bill Borne by Communities

When road construction stalls in urban communities, the financial damage does not pause with the machinery. For traders, transport operators, and ordinary households living in the shadow of incomplete infrastructure, the costs accumulate daily, quietly eroding incomes and pushing up spending on health and transport long before a road is ever finished.

Delays in road construction projects across urban communities are increasingly translating into measurable economic losses, as unpaved roads generate persistent dust pollution, reduce trading activity, and raise both medical and transport-related expenditure for households that can ill afford either.

Small-scale traders are among the most exposed. Evidence from urban informal economy studies in Sub-Saharan Africa shows that street vendors can lose between 20 and 50 percent of their daily income during periods of environmental and infrastructural disruption, including dust pollution, road closures, and restricted access to trading spaces. These disruptions cut customer flow and limit physical access to trading locations, directly affecting daily sales. For households dependent on daily earnings, such income losses quickly translate into reduced spending on food, school fees, and savings.

Transport operators face a parallel squeeze. Poor road surfaces raise fuel consumption and accelerate vehicle deterioration, increasing maintenance frequency and cutting into profitability. In many communities, operators respond by shortening routes and splitting longer journeys into segments, effectively raising the total fare for passengers traveling between distant points. This restructuring of transport services pushes up the cost of moving goods and people, feeding into higher prices across the community and reducing disposable income for residents already under pressure.

Health-related expenditure adds a third layer of financial strain. Accra’s vast networks of roads remain partially unpaved and dusty, producing higher concentrations of fine particulate matter through resuspended dust, a problem compounded by construction activity. Households exposed to continuous dust report recurring spending on medication, clinic visits, and treatment for respiratory conditions. A peer-reviewed study conducted in Ghana’s Ashanti and Ahafo Regions found that particulate matter concentrations at unpaved road construction sites exceeded World Health Organization daily guideline limits by more than double, with concentrations rising sharply at asphalt production and overlay sites. In low- and middle-income settings where most healthcare costs are paid out-of-pocket, this exposure translates into direct monthly financial strain for households already managing unstable incomes.

The World Health Organization and the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimate that air pollution contributes to approximately 7 million premature deaths globally each year, with some integrated assessments placing the figure higher when both indoor and outdoor exposure are considered. The Clean Air Fund, which supports clean air efforts in Accra among other African cities, describes air pollution as one of the leading risk factors for premature death globally, affecting populations across all income levels. The cumulative impact of implementing identified clean air interventions in Accra between 2023 and 2040 could save approximately $216 million, equivalent to roughly 20 percent of Ghana’s total health budget in 2022.

Development economists frame this compound burden as a hidden cost that reduces household welfare through simultaneous income loss and increased unavoidable health expenditure, particularly in urban informal settlements. The effect is not abstract. When a family spends more on clinic visits, it spends less on food. When a trader loses customers because dust drives them away or the road makes access difficult, that income is not recovered.

Urban planners argue that much of this economic damage is preventable. When road projects are delayed without proper dust control measures such as regular watering, temporary surfacing, and traffic management, surrounding communities effectively absorb the cost of incomplete infrastructure through reduced income, higher living expenses, and increased medical spending.

Ghana’s road sector has been working through a significant backlog. Roads and Highways Minister Kwame Agbodza confirmed in January 2026 that the government had paid GH¢10 billion in arrears to road contractors by December 31, 2025, enabling previously stalled projects to continue, with contractors remobilising to sites following assurances of payment. The government’s Big Push programme aims to construct 5,000 kilometres of roads across more than 160 districts. As those projects accelerate, the challenge extends beyond financing and timelines. Every month a construction site remains unpaved without adequate dust management is a month of measurable losses passed on to the communities the road is ultimately meant to serve.

As cities continue to expand, ensuring that road development does not impose recurring financial losses on the very communities it is designed to benefit is as much an economic imperative as an infrastructural one.