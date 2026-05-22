Hasnita Travel Consult Pledges Responsible World Cup Tourism

Hasnita Travel Consult, a newly established Ghanaian travel and tourism company, has officially introduced itself to the public and the international community, pledging to provide transparent, professional and customer-focused travel services to Ghanaians ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup and beyond.

The company’s management formally unveiled its suite of services at a press conference held at its offices in Accra on Thursday, with three senior officials addressing journalists, airline partners, affiliates and invited guests in turn.

Commitment to Responsible Travel

Dr. Hassan Ayariga, Group Chairman of Hasnita Travel Consult, used the occasion to issue a strong appeal to prospective World Cup travellers, urging them to return to Ghana on or before the expiry of their visas after the tournament concludes.

Noting that his company is among 19 institutions accredited by the Sports Ministry to provide travel services for the World Cup, Dr. Ayariga outlined a series of measures his outfit has instituted specifically to guard against visa overstays. These include securing two-way air tickets for all clients, ensuring hotel bookings cover only the exact number of days a client is scheduled to remain abroad, and providing travel insurance valid for the precise duration of each client’s authorised stay.

Beyond logistical arrangements, the company will also offer counselling sessions to impress upon clients the long-term benefits of compliance. “If you return from the tournament trip, there is more opportunity for you to obtain other visas,” he told prospective travellers.

The firm will additionally conduct background checks to verify that clients have stable employment, and family ties at home that make return more likely.

“As one of the 19 accredited travel institutions by the Sports Ministry to provide travel services for the upcoming World Cup, we will not do anything that will lead to disrepute of our goodwill,” Dr. Ayariga emphasised.

A Vision Built on Trust

General Manager Alvin Johnson, who delivered the opening remarks, described the launch as a significant moment not only for the company but for Ghana’s wider travel and tourism sector. He acknowledged that many Ghanaians had suffered at the hands of fraudulent and unprofessional travel agencies, and said Hasnita Travel Consult was established specifically to restore trust and confidence in the industry.

“We recognize that many travelers have faced difficulties due to unprofessional practices, misinformation, and fraudulent travel agencies. Our mission is to restore trust and confidence in the travel and tourism industry by offering honest guidance, quality customer service, and dependable travel support,” Johnson said.

He outlined the company’s vision to become one of the leading travel consultancies in Ghana and across Africa, built on the pillars of professionalism, integrity, innovation and customer satisfaction.

Comprehensive Service Offerings

Operations Manager Mardaline Sowah addressed the company’s visa assistance services, describing the visa application process as one of the most persistent challenges facing Ghanaian travellers. She said the company provides end-to-end support, covering application guidance, appointment booking, travel documentation, interview preparation and consultation. “Our goal is not only to help people travel but to help them travel successfully and responsibly,” she said.

IT Manager Joel Annan presented the company’s flight booking and accommodation services, noting that Hasnita Travel Consult offers both local and international flight reservations through trusted airline partners, alongside hotel bookings spanning budget-friendly options to luxury accommodation. He emphasised that the company works closely with hospitality partners to ensure clients enjoy comfort and security throughout their stay anywhere in the world.

Annan also outlined the company’s travel insurance offering, which covers medical emergencies, trip cancellation, travel delays, lost luggage and international travel protection, describing insurance as an indispensable component of responsible international travel.

Looking Ahead

In closing remarks, management expressed optimism about forging stronger partnerships with airlines, embassies, tourism agencies, corporate institutions and media organisations as the company grows. They assured clients that Hasnita Travel Consult would remain committed to delivering quality service, trusted guidance and customer satisfaction at all times.

The company describes itself as “Your Trusted Travel Partner,” and management said it hopes to help more Ghanaians travel confidently and legally to destinations around the world.

By Kingsley Asiedu