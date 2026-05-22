Ridoana School Administrator bonks student, 14

The Tema Circuit Court ‘A’ has remanded 35-year-old Anaglate Mends Edem Kwashie into lawful custody for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old 2026 JHS graduate.

Anaglate Mends, a husband and a father of three, is the Administrator of Ridoana Comprehensive School at Atadeka where the victim (name withheld) was a student.

Notwithstanding his plea of not guilty to the charge read in open court by Inspector Linda Adenyo, the prosecutor, Her Honour Maame Yaa Amoakoaa Kusi Mensah, the sitting judge, said Anaglate Mends Edem was to be kept in police custody until after fourteen days when he would reappear to open his defence through a counsel.

Brief Fact

Inspector Linda Adenyo, prosecuting, told the court that after the victim’s last BECE exams on May 8, Lawrencia Ahorsu, the complainant and older sister of the victim, went to pick her younger sister at school.

Inspector Linda said the complainant noticed some sadness on the face of the victim and when she wanted to know why the strange mood, the victim did not utter a word.

Later at home, the prosecutor said Anaglate Mends Edem called the victim on a phone number she previously used but the complainant picked up.

Immediately, Anaglate Mends Edem pleaded with the victim, the 14-year-old JHS graduate, not to break up with him.

Inspector Linda said Anaglate Mends Edem expressed his readiness to resolve any lingering issues there might be between him and the victim.

Suspicious, the complainant picked the victim’s phone messages and while inspecting her Snapchat, she saw a series of sexual conversations and encounters with the Anaglate.

When the complainant confronted the victim, the latter confirmed her amorous relationship with the accused and an intimacy between them at a location she could not locate as, according to the prosecutor, the accused used different winding routes to the Guest House where he allegedly had sex with the victim.

Hearing this and realising how her younger sister had been sexually abused, Lawrencia Ahorsu reported the matter to the Atadeka Police who dragged Anaglate Mends Edem Kwashie to court.