Gunman Dies After Shooting at White House Checkpoint

A man who opened fire at a White House security checkpoint on Saturday evening, May 23, died after officers returned fire and transported him to hospital, the United States Secret Service confirmed in a statement sent to Reuters.

The suspect approached the checkpoint at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, pulled a firearm from his bag, and began shooting at officers. Security personnel responded immediately and struck the man. He was rushed to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

A bystander was also hit during the incident. Authorities did not initially confirm the severity of the person’s injuries or whether they were struck by the gunman’s rounds or by fire exchanged during the officers’ response.

Law enforcement officials described the suspect to Reuters as an emotionally disturbed individual and noted that a prior “stay away order” had been issued against him before the attack.

No Secret Service or law enforcement personnel sustained injuries. The agency confirmed that President Donald Trump was at the White House throughout the incident.

The shooting arrives less than a month after a separate security breach in which a gunman fired inside the hotel hosting the White House Correspondents Association (WHCA) dinner, forcing Trump and other officials to be evacuated from the venue.