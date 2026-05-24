NDLEA Arrests Chinese Grandma Over 31kg Cannabis Haul

A 63 year old Chinese national naturalised in Malaysia has been arrested at Lagos airport after arriving with 31 kilograms of Canadian Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis, hidden inside two large travel boxes, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) announced on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

Operatives stationed at the Terminal 2 Arrival Hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Ikeja, Lagos, intercepted Ting Hung Kiong on May 17, 2026, upon her arrival on an Emirates Airline flight from Thailand via Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Investigators established that Kiong had flown from Malaysia to Thailand before continuing to Nigeria. She spent two weeks in Thailand, where someone handed her the consignment at the airport and directed her to deliver it in Nigeria.

The suspect told investigators she works as a caregiver in Malaysia and that her own daughter financed the entire journey from Malaysia through Thailand to Nigeria, making her daughter a key figure of interest in the probe.

Agency spokesperson Femi Babafemi disclosed the arrest in an official statement on Sunday.