Yul Edochie Opens Up on Marriage, Issues Warning

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has revealed he was just 22 years old when he married his estranged wife, May, saying their relationship began while he was still preparing to enter university, in a candid appearance on the Honest Bunch podcast.

Edochie said the two first met at an academic centre for General Certificate of Education (GCE) students and were already a couple by the time he gained university admission.

The actor, who has recently repositioned himself as an online relationship coach for men, used the interview to issue a pointed warning to his male audience.

“You must set boundaries. You must!” he said.

The couple’s marriage unravelled after Edochie fathered a child with actress Judy Austin and subsequently took her as a second wife. May rejected the polygamous arrangement outright and has since filed for divorce to legally dissolve the union.