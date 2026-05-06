GSE Turnover Triples Wednesday as Index Slips Slightly

Trading on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) surged sharply on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, with investors exchanging 3,240,100 shares valued at GH¢21,638,499.50, even as the benchmark index eased marginally for the second consecutive session.

The volume represented more than double Tuesday’s 1,236,876 shares and a value increase of over 264 percent from the GH¢5,937,161.11 recorded the previous day. The spike in activity signals renewed investor appetite mid-week, despite a softening headline index.

The GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) closed at 15,053.00, shedding 8.38 points from Tuesday’s close of 15,061.38. The GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) also declined, falling 22.24 points to settle at 8,663.51. Market capitalisation stood at GH¢277,028.87 million, down from GH¢277,571.98 million on Tuesday.

Despite Wednesday’s dip, the broader year-to-date picture remains firmly positive. The GSE-CI has gained 71.64 percent since January 1, 2026, while the GSE-FSI has surged 86.43 percent over the same period, underscoring sustained investor confidence in Ghana’s equities market through the first five months of the year.

The week opened strongly on Monday, May 4, with the GSE-CI at 15,113.90 and market capitalisation at GH¢281,363.16 million. The index has since pulled back modestly, though the surge in Wednesday’s trading value suggests underlying demand remains robust.

Thursday and Friday sessions will determine whether the week closes above or below the critical 15,000-point threshold on the GSE-CI.