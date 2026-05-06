Ghana’s Zoning Laws Exist But Enforcement Lags Behind Growth

Ghana has a functioning legal framework for land use regulation. The Land Use and Spatial Planning Act, 2016 (Act 925), the Zoning and Land Use Regulations, 2019 (LI 2384), and the institutional mandate of the Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority (LUSPA) together create a system designed to ensure that residential areas remain residential, commercial zones serve commerce, and industrial activity stays where it belongs.

The problem is not the law. It is what happens when the law meets the ground.

Across Ghana’s growing urban centres, commercial and quasi-industrial activities are finding their way into neighbourhoods that residents bought into as places of peace. Fuel stations, commercial piggeries, cement processing operations and poultry farms are appearing alongside family homes. What was purchased as a sanctuary becomes, without notice, a source of noise, odour, pest infestation and in some cases, genuine physical risk.

LUSPA commenced a spatial planning and human settlement management compliance exercise across Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in Greater Accra in April 2026, assessing how assemblies are executing their spatial planning duties, including approval procedures, development control measures, and change of use and rezoning processes.

The exercise is welcome. But it is also a signal that the gap between regulation and compliance remains wide enough to require active remedial attention.

LUSPA’s mandate explicitly includes ensuring the creation of appropriate zoning schemes and preventing encroachments or breaches of those schemes, with an emphasis on establishing an inter-sectoral approach to decision-making. In practice, that inter-sectoral coordination involves the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and local assemblies working together on permit applications and development control. Each has a distinct role. The coordination gaps between them, however, are precisely where problematic developments slip through.

Fuel stations in residential zones illustrate the point sharply. No single agency bears exclusive responsibility for their siting. LUSPA must approve land use designation. The GNFS must verify safety compliance. The EPA must assess environmental impact. When any of these checks weakens or moves too slowly, approvals that should never be granted can proceed, leaving residents to live adjacent to flammable storage infrastructure they never anticipated.

The consequences fall hardest on homeowners who invested life savings into properties advertised under residential designations. Property values can decline. Mortgage obligations remain. Relocation carries financial loss that most households cannot absorb. The psychological toll, replacing the comfort a home is meant to provide with anxiety about what the adjacent plot might become next, is a cost that does not appear in any economic assessment but is felt acutely by the families bearing it.

Deputy Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Rita Odoley Sowah, who participated in the compliance visits, charged assembly technical committees to work closely with developers and improve enforcement of spatial planning requirements.

That instruction points to the systemic challenge. Local assemblies are the frontline of enforcement but frequently face capacity constraints that limit effective monitoring of development activity across their jurisdictions. Where enforcement is perceived as inconsistent, developers calculate that non-compliance carries manageable risk.

Stronger enforcement requires meaningful consequences. Permits must be granted strictly according to zoning designation. Violations must attract sanctions that make compliance the rational choice rather than a matter of discretion. Community complaint mechanisms must function responsively enough for residents to trust that raising concerns produces results rather than frustration.

Ghana’s urban population is growing, and that growth is necessary and legitimate. Commercial expansion and infrastructure development are not the problem. Disorderly, unchecked encroachment into residential spaces, eroding what zoning laws were specifically designed to protect, is the problem.

Zoning must mean something. If it does not, the framework that exists to protect homeowners from precisely these disruptions becomes nothing more than paper, and the aspirations of every family that invested in a home with the reasonable expectation of peace become a risk they were never told they were taking.