UAE Struck Iranian Oil Refinery Amid Ceasefire Talks

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly carried out a covert military counter-strike against a major Iranian oil refinery around April 8, even as a US-brokered ceasefire between the two countries was being finalised, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The operation targeted the Lavan Island refinery in the Persian Gulf, triggering a large fire that analysts expect will disrupt the facility’s production capacity for several months. Details of the strike only surfaced recently, underscoring how volatile the conflict remained even as diplomatic efforts to end it were taking shape.

Iran acknowledged at the time that the refinery had been hit by what it described as enemy fire and responded with retaliatory strikes against the UAE and Kuwait, continuing a pattern of reciprocal attacks that characterised the peak of the conflict. Abu Dhabi has not officially commented on the specific operation but has consistently maintained its right to self-defence throughout the war.

The UAE bore some of the heaviest fire of any nation in the region during the conflict, with Iran launching more than 2,800 missiles and drones at its territory. Analysts suggest that the sustained targeting of the UAE was intended as a warning to Gulf states against aligning too closely with Western and Israeli interests. The UAE’s efforts to circumvent Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz further deepened hostilities between the two nations.

Despite new drone attacks reported by Qatar and Kuwait over the weekend, American officials maintain that the fragile ceasefire remains in effect. Washington continues to press Tehran to accept its latest peace proposal as regional tensions persist.