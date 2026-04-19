GRASAG Elects New Executives at 30th Congress in Cape Coast

The Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG) has elected a new national executive team at its 30th Annual National Congress, held at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), with Richard Class Peters and Gideon Quansah emerging as President and Vice President respectively for the 2026/2027 academic year.

The congress, convened under the theme “From Knowledge to Enterprise: Empowering Graduate Students for Job Creation and National Development,” brought together postgraduate delegates from universities across the country to deliberate on graduate education policy and elect national leadership.

Mrs. Favour Aikins Ampong was elected Secretary, Glen Gyimadoh as Financial Controller, Eunice Mintah Young as Gender Commissioner, and Benedict Owusu as Organising Coordinator. Nine candidates contested the five positions in an electoral process described by participants as smooth and credible.

Beyond the elections, the congress served as a platform for academic and entrepreneurial engagement. Keynote speaker Prof. Denis Warlonyo Aheto challenged students to rethink traditional career pathways and position themselves as job creators rather than job seekers. Prof. Daniel Agyapong shared digital tools and resources to support graduate entrepreneurship, while Dr. Charles Buckman Essel of the School of Business offered perspectives on innovation and enterprise development in the context of national growth.

Delegates also reviewed sections of the GRASAG constitution to strengthen governance and improve responsiveness to members’ needs. The opening session was chaired by UCC Dean of Students Prof. Mrs. Sarah Darkwah, who welcomed participants and underscored the importance of graduate student participation in shaping national discourse.

The congress was attended by members of the National Executive Council, GRASAG-UCC executives, and local executives and delegates from institutions nationwide.