Asiedu Nketia Takes NDC Thank-You Tour to Upper West Region

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia will begin a three-day thank-you tour of the Upper West Region on Monday, April 20, 2026, as he continues a nationwide grassroots engagement exercise following the party’s 2024 election victory.

The tour will see him engage party supporters and stakeholders across several constituencies, kicking off in Sissala East at Wallembelle at 10:00 a.m. before proceeding to Sissala West and Lambussie on the first day. On Tuesday, April 21, he will continue to Nandom, Lawra, Jirapa, and Nadowli, with the tour concluding on Wednesday, April 22 with visits to Daffiama Bussie Issa, Wa West, Wa East, and Wa Central.

The objective of the tour is to thank party faithful for their support in the 2024 elections, interact with grassroots members, identify their challenges, and rally support ahead of the 2028 elections.

The Upper West leg follows completed tours of the Western, Central, and Ashanti regions. In the Ashanti Region, Asiedu Nketia used his engagements to highlight the NDC’s historic electoral performance in what has traditionally been NPP stronghold territory. Addressing chiefs and residents at Adankwame in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District, he thanked residents for voting 35 percent for the NDC in the region, exceeding the party’s historical performance of 25 to 27 percent in presidential elections there.

Speaking at Sekyere on March 25, he pointed to the party’s gains as evidence of shifting voter sentiment. “Before the 2024 elections, we knew Ashanti Region was a no-go area for the NDC, but we persevered and campaigned across the region. At the end of the elections, we saw how supportive you were. You gave us 35% of the votes in Ashanti Region for presidential elections and increased our parliamentary seats to 8. This has never happened,” he said.

He urged party members in the region to retain their incumbent constituency and regional executives, arguing they had performed well and would be needed to help the party retain power in 2028. He also assured supporters yet to receive government appointments that their turn would come if the party remained in power beyond 2028.

Asiedu Nketia’s nationwide tour has attracted attention beyond its stated purpose of appreciation, with the exercise running concurrently with active polling on the NDC’s 2028 flagbearer race in which he is a leading contender.