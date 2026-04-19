Forson Tops NDC Race in General Voter Poll as Naana Jane Slumps

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has surged to first place in the latest Global InfoAnalytics tracking poll of general voters on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer race, overtaking former Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, who has seen a sharp decline linked to her period of illness.

The April 2026 “all voters model” places Forson at 25 percent, up from 11 percent in April 2025, when he ranked third. NDC Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia follows in second place at 20 percent, rising from 9 percent a year ago. Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu, who held second position in April 2025 with 17 percent, now sits third at 18 percent. Opoku-Agyemang, who previously led the field at 24 percent, has fallen to 11 percent.

Trend data shows Forson’s support peaked at 19 percent in July 2025 before dipping to 14 percent in October, recovering to 16 percent in January 2026, and accelerating sharply to 25 percent by April 2026, the most significant upward movement recorded among all contenders. Iddrisu’s trajectory shows the opposite pattern, declining steadily from a high of 23 percent in July 2025 to his current position.

The all-voters model, however, differs from the delegate-focused survey Global InfoAnalytics released on April 13, which showed Asiedu Nketia leading among NDC party delegates with 29 percent, ahead of Forson on 19 percent. That poll, conducted between March 31 and April 9 among nearly 10,400 delegates across all 16 regions, reflects internal party sentiment rather than broader public opinion, and remains the more decisive measure given that the NDC flagbearer will be chosen by delegates rather than the general electorate.

The NDC is expected to elect its 2028 presidential candidate in 2027 in line with the party’s constitution.