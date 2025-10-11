GRA intercept tax evading diesel syndicate worth 2.3m cedis

The Customs Preventive Unit of the Ghana Revenue Authority in collaboration with the National Security has busted a diesel diversion syndicate attempting to evade custom taxes of about 2.3 million cedis.

Intelligence gathered suggests that this mode of operation has been a recurring practice in the past, leading to significant revenue losses to the state.

In view of this, over the past few months GRA, together with National Security has carried out several arrests relating to Oil Marketing Companies that have engaged in diversion of petroleum products with the intention of circumvention of due process and tax evasion.

The operation led to the interception of 10 trucks loaded with Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) commonly known as diesel estimated at about 540,000litres.

The Authority said this interception is a strong signal that the Ghana Revenue Authority is alert, vigilant, and fully committed to protecting national revenue and supporting Ghana’s economic recovery.

Addressing Journalists, Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Anthony Kwasi Sarpong observed that the syndicates have decided not to use the tracking devices affixed on the various tracks few minutes after loading.

“Based on intelligence, the team followed the trucks to the port as they were suspected to be export goods.

However, upon arrival at the port, it was discovered that no vessel had been designated to receive the product.

Investigations later revealed that the company disengaged the tracking devices on the tankers and diverted them under the cover of darkness.

The trucks, instead of completing the export process, exited the port area at about 3:00 a.m. and were traced to the Kpone enclave.

Acting swiftly on intelligence, the Customs Preventive Wing, working with National Security operatives, intercepted the tankers at Kpone” he noted.

The vehicles have since been impounded in line with the Customs Law and investigations are ongoing.

According to the Commissioner, preliminary estimates indicate that the state stood to lose approximately GHS 2.3 million in taxes and levies from this single illegal operation.

The GRA has also commissioned a forensic audit into the operations of the OMCs that have been identified and individuals that are found culpable of tax evasion, smuggling and diversion of petroleum products will face the necessary sanctions.

“Under the leadership of His Excellency the President, and in line with the renewed national agenda to reset the nation and restore integrity in our revenue systems, the GRA remains resolute in dismantling such illegal networks that undermine our collective progress.

Let me state clearly: this Authority will not tolerate any act that seeks to defraud the state or undermine the integrity of our petroleum export regime” he warns.

He further revealed that the GRA is intensifying monitoring, enforcement, and intelligence coordination with the National Security, the NPA, and other agencies to ensure full compliance with the laws.

He used the occasion to urge all licensed petroleum operators, depot managers, and transporters to adhere strictly to established export and tax procedures.

Any entity or individual found to be complicit in these revenue-damaging schemes will face the full force of the law.