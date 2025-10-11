Trump Talks with Nobel Winner After Administration Denounces Award

President Donald Trump spoke with Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado on Friday evening, just hours after his administration publicly criticized the Norwegian Nobel Committee’s decision to honor the Venezuelan opposition leader instead of him.

The committee awarded Machado the 2025 prize for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for Venezuelans and her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy. The 58-year-old politician has been living in hiding since attempting to challenge President Nicolas Maduro in last year’s elections, facing serious threats against her life while remaining in Venezuela.

Speaking to reporters late Friday, Trump confirmed the conversation and shared what he characterized as Machado’s gracious gesture. The President said she told him she was accepting the prize in his honor, suggesting he truly deserved the recognition. Trump responded with characteristic humor, noting he didn’t ask her to hand over the award, though he joked she might have been willing. He described the exchange as a very nice gesture from Machado.

The President, who has openly campaigned for the Nobel Prize, claimed he has been helping Machado’s cause along the way. He also suggested the award might have been intended to recognize his 2024 presidential campaign efforts, though the committee’s citation made no mention of Trump’s involvement.

Machado confirmed the conversation and dedicated her Nobel Peace Prize to Trump for his decisive support of her cause, also honoring the suffering people of Venezuela in her social media post. Her public acknowledgment came after the White House had already expressed disappointment with the committee’s choice.

The administration’s initial reaction was swift and pointed. White House communications director Steven Cheung stated that the Nobel Committee had placed politics over peace, while emphasizing that Trump would continue making peace deals around the world. Richard Grenell, Trump’s special envoy for Venezuela, went further by declaring that the Nobel Prize died years ago.

The sharp official response contrasted with Machado’s diplomatic approach, creating an awkward situation where the winner actively praised the President his own staff suggested had been wrongly overlooked. The dynamic highlights the complicated relationship between the Trump administration’s Venezuela policy and international recognition of democratic resistance movements.

Machado’s selection carries particular significance given the context of US involvement in Venezuelan affairs. The administration has maintained strong support for opposition forces seeking to remove Maduro, including a military presence in the Caribbean ostensibly targeting drug trafficking. Some observers interpret the committee’s focus on non-violent democratic struggle as commentary on those more aggressive approaches.

The Venezuelan leader’s nomination had actually received backing from key administration figures before the award. In April, Secretary of State Marco Rubio called her the most deserving candidate, praising her courageous leadership and dedication to democratic ideals in a letter supporting her nomination. This earlier endorsement now sits uncomfortably alongside the administration’s post-announcement criticism.

Trump’s desire for the Nobel Peace Prize has been well documented throughout his political career. He suggested last month it would be an insult to America if he didn’t receive the honor, though he subsequently walked back that statement as the announcement approached. His allies have pointed to his role in brokering an Israel-Hamas peace deal and other international negotiations as justification for the award.

The President also referenced comments made earlier Friday by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who questioned the committee’s choices while noting Trump’s efforts to resolve complex international crises. Trump publicly thanked Putin for those remarks, adding another layer to an already complicated diplomatic moment.

For Machado, the prize represents international recognition of her personal sacrifice and political courage. She has championed what she calls ballots over bullets, maintaining her commitment to democratic processes despite the risks. Her decision to remain in Venezuela rather than flee to safety has reportedly inspired millions of people facing authoritarian pressure.

The award effectively closes Trump’s chances of receiving the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, though nominations for next year’s honor could still be submitted. The nomination deadline for this year’s prize passed early in Trump’s current term, meaning any consideration would have been based primarily on his previous international activities rather than recent diplomatic achievements.

The episode reveals tensions between Trump’s personal aspirations for international recognition and his administration’s foreign policy objectives. While his team criticized the committee’s decision as politically motivated, Machado’s dedication of the prize to Trump created a narrative where he could claim indirect credit for her success, even without receiving the award himself.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee typically maintains independence from political pressure and rarely explains its selection process beyond official citations. The committee’s choice of Machado over other potential candidates, including Trump, will likely fuel ongoing debates about how international bodies evaluate peace efforts and democratic leadership.

As Machado continues her struggle from hiding, facing daily threats while advocating for democratic transition, the prize brings both validation and increased scrutiny. Whether it will materially improve conditions for Venezuelan opposition movements or simply provide symbolic encouragement remains to be seen. What’s clear is that her recognition has created an unexpected diplomatic moment, forcing the Trump administration to navigate between supporting a prize winner who credits the President and criticizing the committee that declined to honor him directly.